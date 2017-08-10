Vegas PD: Woman found with throat slashed, suspect sought

Police at the scene of a critical stabbing in east Las Vegas on Aug. 10, 2017. (Luis Marquez/FOX5)

Police are investigating a critical scene early Thursday morning in an east Las Vegas neighborhood.

Metro reported an incident in the 1500 block of East Karen Avenue, near Sahara Avenue and Maryland Parkway, at about 4 a.m.

Detectives said they found a female with a laceration to her throat inside an apartment community at that location.

The woman has been transported to the hospital in critical condition.

The suspect in this incident is not in police custody, according to officers, and they are continuing their search.

