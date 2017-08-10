Man arrested for slashing woman's throat near Sahara and Marylan - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Man arrested for slashing woman's throat near Sahara and Maryland Parkway

Willie Jackson (LVMPD) Willie Jackson (LVMPD)
A 27-year-old man was arrested for slashing a woman's throat early Thursday morning in an east Las Vegas neighborhood. 

Willie Jackson was identified as a suspect soon after the attack and he was located and arrested Friday.

Metro reported the attack in the 1500 block of East Karen Avenue, near Sahara Avenue and Maryland Parkway, at about 4 a.m.

Detectives said they found the woman with a cut to her throat inside an apartment community there.

The woman was transported to Sunrise Trauma Center in critical condition.  

