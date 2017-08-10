Backyard skate ramp cause of conflict in Valley neighborhood

A professional skater installed a skate ramp in his Valley backyard but one neighbor is unhappy with the structure's location.

"I don't understand why he is mad now. We've had it since 2015," X-Games gold medalist Marco De Santi said.

De Santi has been a professional skater for 20 years. His love for the sport is why he put a 14x25 foot ramp in his back yard.

"It's been my dream whole life to have a ramp," De Santi said. "It's not a cheap toy. It's a professional grade ramp."

"It's illegal" neighbor Baltzer Hess said.

De Santi's dream is Hess' nightmare.

"The fact that he's having world wide competitions at a residential area, you definitely expect to be residential not to have a circus going on from your back yard," Hess said.

Hess showed FOX5 a possible flyer for a skate completion hosted at the residence, but De Santi said he was celebrating his birthday.

"The party ended at 5 or 6," De Santi said. "As soon as the sun goes down there's no way to ride. There's not enough light."

The two neighbors are battling it out before the county. Marco is applying for a permit while Hess said he'll fight it every step of the way.

De Santi said he used to have a permit when the ramp was installed at his previous residence but he did not renew it.

The next county meeting is August 15. De Santi told FOX5 the planning commission will consider a a use permit for the ramp.

