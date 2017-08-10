Planet Protectors wanted; help NASA fight the aliens

NASA’s looking for a planet protection officer to make sure alien microbes don't spread to earth. The job pays up to $187,000.

“It sounds like a super hero role from like a kid’s cartoon or something like that,” Las Vegas resident Bob Boster said.

“Can you imagine the business card on that thing? What do you do for a living? ‘Oh, I protect the planet,’” tourist Zaidoon Alzubaity said.

Sound too good to be true? According to Dr. John Alexander, former Los Alamos National Laboratory employee and extraterrestrial expert, it is.

“Well, the tweet is wrong. NASA does have a planetary protection office. Most of what they do has to do with microbiology and protecting other planets,” Dr. Alexander said, “The primary job is the desterilization of the things that we send into deep space so we don't contaminate other planets.”

He says the planet protector position has been around since the 60's, so while it's not necessarily fighting off aliens, it is keeping our planet safe.

