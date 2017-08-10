Golden Knights Deryk Engelland ready to grow game on and off the ice

Deryk Engelland may not be the biggest of NHL household names, but he is to hockey fans here in the valley. 15 years ago, Engelland got his first taste of professional puck in Las Vegas with the Wranglers and this fall, he will look to finish where he started as a member of the Vegas Golden Knights.

In-season, Engelland's home office is on the ice, but during the dog days of summer, you can find Deryk at the Phillipi Sports Institute in Las Vegas.

"I'm not getting any younger obviously, I got to train with some younger guys to push me every day," said Golden Knights defense man, Deryk Engelland.

With over 460 games under his belt, Engelland enters his 9th NHL season with his third different team, but says this summer has been unlike anything he's experienced.

"It's been a little bit of a whirlwind, started off same as always, three days prior to the expansion draft, they said they're interested, threw a loop in there," Engelland said.

At 35-years-old, the Golden Knights defense man is the eldest on the roster, but the blue-liner says Vegas is getting the best version of himself.

"I think personally last season was my best as a pro and to do that at 34,” said Engelland. “If I come in and workout I hope to make strides and surpass what I did last year here in Vegas."

On the ice Engelland won't be the one who lights up the scoreboard, he'll be the doing what most won’t, blocking shots and dishing out hits.

Deryk knows this opportunity doesn't come every day and that's why he continues to put in the work and take advantage of his golden opportunity.

"Hopefully got a couple years left, to play at home in front of my family, stay here, kids can go to school, be with their friends, not have to move to a new town, it's huge, excited in this organization," Engelland said.

