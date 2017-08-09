Valley teachers search for big deals before classes start

Teachers are able to get school supplies at a fraction of the cost at an exchange in the Valley. (Eric Hilt/FOX5)

Clark County School District classes start in less than a week, and teachers are finishing up getting ready for the new year.

At the Publican Education Foundation's Teacher Exchange, there were more than 100 educators searching for supplies. The exchange offers big deals on items like scissors, paper towel, and pencils.

Teachers can donate $25 to get 500 points. They can use those points to buy supplies, getting about $300 worth of items.

Workers at the Exchange said this is their busiest week as teachers are getting ready to get back in the classroom.

"You kind of feel this energy, this buzz in the air, because teachers are recognizing 'okay, this is what my classroom is going to look like, here's the supplies I am able to access and provide for my students,' so it's a phenomenal resource for them," Stavan Corbett with the Public Education Foundation said.

The foundation estimates teachers spend somewhere between $500 and $1,300 of their own money every school year on supplies.

Classes for the Clark County School District start on Monday.

