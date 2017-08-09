Family of woman slain by ex-boyfriend urge domestic violence awareness

A photo of Makayla Rhiner was shown during a press conference on Aug. 9, 2017. (Cherney Amhara/FOX5)

The godfather and a friend of the 21-year-old Las Vegas woman who was killed by her ex-boyfriend issued a statement on behalf of the family Wednesday urging the public to be aware of the signs of domestic violence.

Paul Meadows, Makayla Rhiner’s godfather, and her friend Freddy Lopez held a press conference at Las Vegas Metro police headquarters.

Meadows said “everything that was Makayla was ripped away,” adding that she studied at the College of Southern Nevada and the University of Nevada, Las Vegas with dreams of working in international business so she could travel to her favorite city, Paris.

Rhiner, whose life was taken away on Aug. 3 after police said she was attacked from behind by her ex-boyfriend Brandon Hanson as she was walking into a parking garage at her apartment complex, was described as responsible, giving and caring by her godfather.

Lopez described Rhiner as someone who could overcome any task and said, “she was the type of individual who anyone would want in her life.”

“What happened to Makayla should make anyone more aware of domestic violence,” Meadows said.

Meadows said there were warning signs and there are people who were close to her who “have a deep hole in their soul because they think they could’ve said more.”

“Never turn a blind eye to any detail no matter how great or how minor,” Meadows urged.

Meadows said a funeral service has been set up for close friends and family.

A memorial fund for Rhiner has also been established at Wells Fargo. Anyone who would like to contribute can do so at any Wells Fargo bank.

