CCSD's promised social media policy put on hold

The Clark County School District's promised social media policy for the new school year has been put on hold, so teachers will go back to school without new training.

A handbook passed out to Clark County School District teachers for the 2016 to 2017 school year provides rules for educators to follow, including "'no sex with students', 'no sleeping with the boss', and 'no flirting with students!'" Teachers also watched a video which cautioned them "be smart, be careful and be appropriate."

Both practices, statistics suggest, are doing little to stop the problem of teachers having inappropriate relationships with students in the CCSD. During the past school year, on average one educator was arrested every month for sexual misconduct. Throughout the year CCSD has maintained that social media and texting were a huge reason the arrests kept happening. For a year and a half, FOX5 asked the school district how it handles social media, and the district said it didn't have a social media policy.

In June however, the district along with CCSD police and members of the community held a discussion on social media and what could be done. New guidelines were drafted which became their proposed social media policy otherwise known as P&R 4100. The proposed policy specifically laid out do's and dont's for educators in the district. When it came to electronic communication, the policy said teachers could only communicate with students using their CCSD email address, and that email address cannot be linked to any personal social media accounts.

P&R 4100 also said teachers can group text students, but cannot text a student individually unless that text is not about school, something like church or family. A teacher would first have to get approval from parents first.

The proposed social media policy also said that no communication between students and educators should happen between 10:00 P.M. and 5:00 A.M.

When it came to what constitutes an inappropriate relationship, the district said no touching, no kissing, caressing or penetration. Teachers cannot be overly affectionate and cannot ask students about their sex lives.

The school board was supposed to vote on the proposal on Thursday at the board meeting, but when Fox5 reached out to the district Wednesday to ask specific questions, FOX5 was told the item had been pulled from the agenda. The move meant teachers will be heading into the new school year, without that new training.

