Pair in custody for deadly Las Vegas drive-by shooting

Las Vegas Metro police said they took two people into custody in connection with a deadly shooting on Sunday.

Police took 40-year-old Jimmy Roper and 41-year-old Larry Rinker into custody on Monday. Roper faces several charges including conspiracy murder, open murder, discharging a gun into an occupied structure, possession or use of a dangerous weapon and ownership or possession of a gun by a prohibited person. Riner faces aggravated stalking, conspiracy to commit murder, open murder with a deadly, discharging a gun into an occupied structure, ownership or possession of a gun by a prohibited person and domestic battery charges.

Police said at 1:18 a.m. officers responded to the 3300 block of Cod Drive, near Desert Inn Road and Nellis Boulevard for reports of a person being shot outside of a home. Arriving officers found the unresponsive victim in the driveway with a gunshot wound. He was taken to Sunrise Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Citing the investigation, police said a group of people was involved in an altercation at a different location on Saturday afternoon. Two of the people involved, Roper and Rinker, drove by the home on Cod Drive and did the drive-by shooting the next day. Roper and Rinker shot towards the occupied home and driveway, striking the victim.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to contact Metro's Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

