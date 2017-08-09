Report: Nevada drivers paying 6th-highest for fuel

An undated pictures of a driver preparing to fill his vehicle's gas tank. (File/FOX5)

Motorists in Nevada are paying the nation's sixth highest amount for gasoline, according to a report by AAA.

While the state is paying less for gasoline compared to July, drivers in Reno are paying $3 per gallon, which is nearly 50 cents more than those in Southern Nevada, the report showed.

On Tuesday, drivers in Las Vegas paid an average of $2.54 per gallon, according to AAA. The report showed the national average cost of gasoline stood at $2.35 cents per gallon.

AAA said travel demand is expected to be higher than normal in August.

Crude oil was reported to be under $50 a barrel after the price increase in July, AAA said. Refineries on the West coast are picking up production in anticipation of the eclipse on Aug.21, which is expected to draw more than a million people.

