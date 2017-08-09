Security guard stabbed on the Las Vegas Strip - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Security guard stabbed on the Las Vegas Strip

Posted: Updated:
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

A security guard was critically injured after a stabbing on the Las Vegas Strip Wednesday morning, according to Las Vegas Metro police. 

Officers responded to the incident just before 7 a.m. in the area of Las Vegas Boulevard and Spring Mountain Road. 

According to Officer Larry Hadfield, of Metro, a security guard approached an "erratic male" who was at a hotel property. The man stabbed the security guard in the chest area with a knife shortly after and left. 

The security guard was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, Hadfield said. 

Hadfield said the suspect may be homeless and is often seen around the area. 

The suspect was taken into custody a short time later by police, Hadfield said. 

