Security guard stabbed on the Las Vegas Strip

A security guard was critically injured after a stabbing on the Las Vegas Strip Wednesday morning, according to Las Vegas Metro police.

Officers responded to the incident just before 7 a.m. in the area of Las Vegas Boulevard and Spring Mountain Road.

According to Officer Larry Hadfield, of Metro, a security guard approached an "erratic male" who was at a hotel property. The man stabbed the security guard in the chest area with a knife shortly after and left.

The security guard was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, Hadfield said.

Hadfield said the suspect may be homeless and is often seen around the area.

The suspect was taken into custody a short time later by police, Hadfield said.

