Lawmakers consider bill to make smart devices more secure - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Lawmakers consider bill to make smart devices more secure

A cellphone is shown in an undated image. (File) A cellphone is shown in an undated image. (File)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Some Federal Lawmakers have proposed a bill they hope will keep the nation's capital safe as it starts using more "smart devices" or devices connected to networks.  

In the bill, lawmakers require any companies that provide the federal government with internet-enabled devices to meet basic security requirements.

Essentially, the devices must be able to receive software updates or "patches," have login credentials that the user can change and not have any known vulnerabilities. 

