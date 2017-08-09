Lawmakers consider bill to make smart devices more secure

A cellphone is shown in an undated image. (File)

Some Federal Lawmakers have proposed a bill they hope will keep the nation's capital safe as it starts using more "smart devices" or devices connected to networks.

In the bill, lawmakers require any companies that provide the federal government with internet-enabled devices to meet basic security requirements.

Essentially, the devices must be able to receive software updates or "patches," have login credentials that the user can change and not have any known vulnerabilities.

This article was written by Mike Doria.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.