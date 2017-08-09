Early morning shooting leaves 1 dead, suspects at large

A man was killed and the alleged gunmen are on the loose after an altercation ended in a shooting early Wednesday morning in the 5500 block of Dewey Drive. A man, whose age was not revealed, may have caught two suspects in action committing a crime when he arrived home sometime before midnight Wednesday, officials said.

The victim exchanged words with the suspects and was subsequently shot 3-4 times in his driveway. The victim was transported to a local hospital where he died, police said.

The two suspects were still at large and described as black males in their late teens or early 20s, wearing hoodies and armed with hand guns. Police were checking video cameras in the neighborhood for any leads.

Lindell Road and Dewey Drive were closed during the investigation.

