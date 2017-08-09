Ride share drivers gather for association meeting in Las Vegas

Screen captures of Uber and Lyft show each ride-sharing service in operation for the first time in Las Vegas since Nevada Transportation Authority approved them on Sept. 14, 2015.

Uber, Lyft, Postmates, Amazon or any ride sharing driver can join a group called United Rise share Driver Association.

URSDA started a few months ago and now has over 400 members.

Tuesday, at The Orleans, the group held its first "Gathering 2017" event.

Topics of discussion for this event included pay, safety, business practices and forming community partnerships.

Their goal is isolate problems that range from unique issues working in Nevada to overall independent contractors/corporate issues. Using their strength in numbers to providing solutions to casinos and customers without waiting for the Uber or Lyft corporate division.

This story was written by Peter Dawson.

