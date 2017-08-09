West Valley barricade situation ends with armed man in custody

Metro Police on scene of a barricade situation involving an armed man in West Valley area. Photo: Armando Navarro/ FOX5

Metro Police responded to a barricade situation involving a man reportedly armed with a gun inside of a home in a residential West Valley area.

Officers arrived to the scene Tuesday afternoon after a woman called 911 claiming a man had half pulled a hand gun and threatened to shoot her, according to police.

Officials attempted to make contact with the man, who refused to respond or come out of a home located in the 7900 block of Decker Canyon Road Drive. The barricade situation continued into Tuesday evening, overnight and Wednesday morning.

A neighbor in the area told FOX5 police were seen taking the suspect into custody around 7 a.m. Wednesday. No injuries were reported.



Vegas Drive was closed between Buffalo Drive and Cimarron Road as the situation unfolded.

