Thieves target drivers in recent crime trend

Police are warning drivers about a recent crime trend. They say suspects are tricking people into pulling over and getting out of their cars, just so they can distract them while they steal their money and valuables.

Iva Sesky is out hundreds of dollars after she says thieves stole her wallet.

It all started at just outside a Smiths grocery store parking lot near Cheyenne and Rainbow on Monday when a man and woman in a black car told Sesky to pull over because she had scratched their car. Then they started demanding money.

"I said I'm not paying you any money I said I didn't hit your car I'm not paying you any thing," she told them.

Sesky says she reached into her purse to call police, and the suspects attitude immediately changed.

"He came over to give me a hug and I had my big handbag and he apparently reached in there and got the wallet that's when it happened," she said.

She says somehow the suspects also got her phone number, and right when she got home she got a call from someone claiming to be from her bank reporting fraudulent charges.

"She says we need the PIN number so we can stop all these charges and get the money back on your account. And I said how many charges? And she said about 4, and she said ones coming through right now," she said.

Already panicked and upset, Iva gave her PIN number. She later found out that it wasn't until after that phone call that someone started draining her account.

"They did 300, then 100, 100, 100, 100," she said.

She says the money on her EBT account also vanished. Sesky reported the incident to police who told her this has recently happened to several other people. Ira wants to warn others-- hoping they won't fall into the same trap.

"Don't pull over stay in your car call police do not pull over," she said.

