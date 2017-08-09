Family searches for good Samaritans who helped ailing jogger

A valley family is searching for good Samaritans who saved a husband and father. (FOX5)

Bill Tsao returned to his Southern Highlands home after he had a heart attack and became unconscious while jogging.

“It could have been much worse,” Bill Tsao said.

“I had no recollection what happened really,” he said.

Tsao said he does not remember what happened after because he fell and hit his head.

“I remember waking up in the hospital knowing I was in the hospital in bad shape and wanting to leave."

Tsao did not carry any form of identification while out on his run so first responders admitted him with no name.

“I was a John Doe for almost a week.”

His family was in Seattle during the incident.

“He wasn’t responding to our phone calls or texts so I started getting worried,” wife Nicole Tsao said. “I thought: ‘Did he get mugged? Did someone come through the gate with a gun and take him?’”

Nicole said she filed a missing person’s report and caught the first flight back to Las Vegas.

“It was really tough,” Nicole said.

She spent four days calling hospitals looking for John Does.

“I was talking to the charge nurse in I.C.U. [at St. Rose Dominican] and I had found him,” Nicole said.

On Tuesday the family said it wants to find someone else.

“It’s important to me and my family that we find him and her. And show gratitude big time,” Bill Tsao said.

He said a couple performed CPR and called 9-11 when he was unconscious.

“I owe you a huge debt of gratitude And just love," he said as a message to the couple.

“I just want to meet them,” Nicole said. “I want to give them a hug and thank them. My kids have a father because of them.”

The Clark County Fire Department was not immediately available to answer questions regarding the Tsao's search for their good Samaritans.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.