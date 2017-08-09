Dotty's robbed at gunpoint near Las Vegas Boulevard and St. Rose Parkway

Metro Police said they were searching for three armed suspects in a robbery at a Dotty's Casino near St. Rose Parkway and Las Vegas Boulevard South.

Three men came into the business with a gun and took an undisclosed amount of money from an employee Sunday at around 8:53 p.m.

The men are described as being between the ages of 20 and 25, ranging between 5-foot-6 to 5-foot-10 and weighing between 150 and 170 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro Police at 702-828-3591.