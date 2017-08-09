Animal Foundation waives adoption fees on "Clear the Shelter" day

The Animal Foundation said it will waive all adoption fees during their annual adoption event on Aug. 19.

Pet lovers can attend the "Clear the Shelter" event at the Animal Foundation campus on 655 North Mojave Road from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. to find their next furry friend.



"Clear the Shelter Day is a great national event that raises awareness about the need to find forever homes for shelter pets," said Carly Scholten, Chief Operating Officer for The Animal Foundation. "We are hopeful that all of our pets will find forever homes in one amazing day."

The one-day only event boasts waived adoption fees that also include spay/neuter surgery, microchip and current vaccinations.

Several hundred dogs, cats and small animals, including rabbits, will be available for adoption.

A release states a city charge of up to $10 may apply.

The nationwide adoption event resulted in the adoption of more than 50,000 pets last year.

Visit animalfoundation.com or call 702-955-5901 for adoption information.

