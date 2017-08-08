Teacher dies after TB diagnosis, family says they're being attacked

Classes at Fremont Middle School are set to re-open on Aug. 14 for the 2017-2018 school year, despite news of a teacher contracting, then dying from tuberculosis over summer break.

The teacher, Maria Alvarez, left behind a young daughter and a devastated family.

“She didn’t know,” Alvarez’s sister said. “She didn’t want to die leaving behind a three-year-old daughter.”

Alvarez’ sister asked to remain anonymous because she said her family has been attacked ever since the news broke about a teacher dying after a TB diagnosis.

“People making all these comments, ‘Oh illegal people,’” she said. “No. She was born in the United States; she doesn’t even have a passport.”

Alvarez was a special education teacher at Fremont Middle School. While still working on her masters at UNLV, she died on July 19, her sister's birthday.

“She went to the hospital previously about three times,” she said. “They always treated her for pneumonia, until the last time then they told her, 'We think you might have it.'”

In the weeks since Alvarez’ death, their entire family has been screened, but they still don’t know how she got the illness, the family said. Her sister said she suspects it was from school.

“The only place I can tell you she might’ve gotten it was from there,” she said. “She was going to UNLV all along.”

On Tuesday, the family said it was focused on closure.

“We still haven’t buried my sister yet," she said.

The family set up a GoFundMe page to help cover funeral costs. To make a donation, click here.

