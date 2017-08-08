New owners of Legacy Golf Club must get out lawnmowers, prep for trial

The grass could be greener on the other side of Tuesday's hearing regarding the status of Legacy Golf Club. A judge ruled that the new owners will have to fix the course back up to playable shape, even if they don't open it for business.

Many homeowners said they have been upset with the condition of their backyard ever since the golf course was sold and shut down on Independence Day. A spokesman for the City of Henderson stated code enforcement officers would not allow the new owners to let the grass die, but they would not force them to cut the grass or keep it up to playable golf course specifications.

Judge Joe Hardy, Jr. made the restrictions more strict for businessmen Georges Maalouf and Eddie Haddad on Tuesday. In front of dozens of homeowners, he granted a temporary restraining order which will be in effect until Nov., when the case is set for trial.

More than 100 people showed up to support the golf course and homeowners association fighting against Maalouf and Haddad. Most of them weren't able to enter the courtroom due to space limitations. They waited in the hallway.

Judge Hardy said that the deed restriction, which states the property "may only be developed or improved as a golf course" until 2038, is very black and white in this case. Attorney Michael Kostrinsky, representing Haddad and Maalouf, emphasized the word "may." Attorney Erika Pike Turner, representing the homeowners association, emphasized the word "only."

"They need to bring out the lawnmowers. They need to turn up the water and do a lot of things to restore the condition of the course," Turner said. "I don't know much about them. They haven't reached out to the homeowners I represent in any meaningful way."

Kostrinsky stated that the new owners aren't interested in developing the property at this time, but they are looking into the idea of xeriscaping in an effort to conserve water.

"Removing turf is not maintaining," Turner argued. "Complying with city code? Is that the bare minimum that they're willing to do?"

The trial is scheduled for Nov. 13, 2017 at 10:30 a.m.

