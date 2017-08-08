Dive team locates body of missing swimmer at Lake Mead

Lake Mead appears on the horizon in this photo from Monday, Nov. 10. (Les Krifaton/FOX5)

The body of a missing swimmer was recovered at Lake Mead Tuesday morning.

Earth Source Group located the body of the victim at 6 a.m. in the same area where the incident occurred.

Lake Mead Recreational Area officials said two men were swimming in an area near Lake Mead and the Hoover Dam on July 30. Volunteers aboard a National Park Service boat in the same area noticed the men were struggling to swim to shore.

The volunteers intervened and helped the swimmers. Unfortunately, they were only able to rescue one man and the other man went underwater before he was reached.

The National Park Service, Hoover Dam Police, Las Vegas Metro air units, Nevada Department of Wildlife and Earth Resource group assisted in the search for the victim's body.

The identity of the deceased will be released by the Clark County Coroner.

