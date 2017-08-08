Metro identifies naked man shot by police, releases video

A video still of Jason Funke shows him holding a gun while surrounded by police (LVMPD).

Las Vegas Metro police released aerial and body cam video of an officer-involved shooting that injured an armed naked man Aug. 5.

Officers originally responded to an incident call at about 11:01 a.m. in the 2000 block of East Warm Springs Road, west of Eastern Avenue.

RELATED: Metro officer involved in shooting with armed naked man identified

Police said a naked man armed with a handgun was threatening to commit suicide in the parking lot of Life Springs Christian Church.

Churchgoers and students attending a class were inside the building at the time, according to police. Police confirmed one officer was inside the building during the incident.

The suspect was identified by police as 25-year-old Jason David Funke. According to Metro Assistant Sheriff Todd Fasulo, Funke had a prior history of depression and suicidal thoughts.

RELATED: Armed, naked man shot by Vegas police near Sunset Park

Arriving officers located Funke sitting in the parking lot with the weapon.

Additional units arrived and surrounded the parking lot in an attempt to speak to Funke.

Commands were issued to the suspect, to which he complied, police said. He set his weapon down on the ground put his hands over his head and stepped away from it.

However, when Funke was about 10 feet away from officers he suddenly ran back towards the handgun and officers sent in a police dog in an attempt to take him into custody, police said.

The dog turned toward an officer and bit him on the belt, Metro said.

That attempt failed and Metro Officer Hatten fired a round from his gun that struck Funke once on his shoulder, according to Metro.

Responding medical crews transported Funke to Sunrise Hospital's Trauma Unit where police said he was stable.

All travel lanes on Warm Springs were closed near the incident while officers conducted their investigation.

This incident marked the 16th officer-involved shooting of 2017 and the second just this week.

Stay with FOX5 for updates for updates on this story when more information is released.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.