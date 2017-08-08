The Latest: Police say no foul play in Gold Butte body case

A police spokesman says foul play isn't suspected and detectives aren't probing the death of a 59-year-old woman whose body was found last month in a remote part of the Gold Butte National Monument in Nevada.

Officer Aden Ocampo-Gomez said Tuesday that police homicide investigators are not involved in the death of Lorann King.

The Clark County coroner on Monday identified King and said the cause of her death was still being investigated.

King's body was discovered July 23 near Devils Cove Road, several miles off State Route 170 near Bunkerville.

That's a hamlet about 80 miles northeast of Las Vegas.

The National Weather Service logged a heat wave in the area at the time, with daytime temperatures for the week before the discovery averaging about 108 degrees Fahrenheit (42 Celsius) at the nearby Overton measuring station.

