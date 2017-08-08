Red Cross: Blood donors urgently needed

A bandage covers an arm after a blood donation in an undated image. (File)

The American Red Cross is in need of blood donors to overcome a chronic blood shortage over the summer.

The Red Cross said regular donors typically delay giving as final vacations are taken and back to school activities start up.

To meet the needs of patients, donations are needed from new and current donors. Returning donors can safely give blood every 56 days and Power Red cells can be donated every 112 days.

Anyone who donates blood or platelets to the Red Cross through Aug. 31 will be emailed a $5 Target gift card.

Appointments can be scheduled online here or by phone at 1-800-RED-CROSS.

Several blood donation opportunities will be held in Southern Nevada from Aug. 15 through Aug 31.

Henderson:

Aug. 16: 9 a.m. until 2:30 p.m., Smith's - Pebble Marketplace, 1000 North Green Valley Pkwy

Aug. 19: 8 a.m. until 2 p.m., Smith's Food and Drug - Valle Verde, 55 South Valle Verde Drive

Aug. 25: 10 a.m. until 2:15 p.m., Destinations To Recovery, 9089 South Pecos Rd #3500

Aug 26: 9 a.m. until 2 p.m., Findlay Toyota, 7733 Eastgate Road

Aug. 30: 9 a.m. until 1:15 p.m., Whole Foods - Henderson, 100 South Green Valley Parkway

Las Vegas:

Aug. 19: 7:45 a.m. until 1:30 p.m., Warm Springs Stake, 7670 S Bruce Street

Aug. 22: 8 a.m. until 1 p.m., Findlay Chevrolet, 6800 South Torrey Pines Drive, Findlay Chevrolet

Aug. 23: 9:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m., Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center, 5400 South Rainbow Boulevard

Aug. 25: 11 a.m. until 3:15 p.m., Whole Foods - Ft Apache, 8855 West Charleston Boulevard

Aug. 28: 8 a.m. until 1 p.m., VA West Consolidated Patient Account Center, 1085 Palms Airport Drive

Aug. 29: 10 a.m. until 3:30 p.m., TJ Maxx - Durango, 7040 North Durango Drive

Aug. 29: 11 a.m. until 4:30 p.m., Chamberlain College of Nursing - Covington Cross, 9901 Covington Cross Drive

Aug. 31: 9 a.m. until 1:15 p.m., Enterprise Rental Car, 6855 Bermuda Road

Mesquite:

Aug. 23: 10 a.m. until 2:15 p.m., Primex Plastics, 752 Turtleback Road

North Las Vegas:

Aug. 17: 11 a.m. until 3 p.m., Natural Grocers - Simmons Street, 6305 Simmons Street

Aug. 18: 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., StorageOne - Aliante, 2555 West Centennial Parkway

