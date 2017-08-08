Red Cross: Blood donors urgently needed - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Red Cross: Blood donors urgently needed

Posted: Updated:
A bandage covers an arm after a blood donation in an undated image. (File) A bandage covers an arm after a blood donation in an undated image. (File)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

The American Red Cross is in need of blood donors to overcome a chronic blood shortage over the summer. 

The Red Cross said regular donors typically delay giving as final vacations are taken and back to school activities start up.  

To meet the needs of patients, donations are needed from new and current donors. Returning donors can safely give blood every 56 days and Power Red cells can be donated every 112 days. 

Anyone who donates blood or platelets to the Red Cross through Aug. 31 will be emailed a $5 Target gift card.

Appointments can be scheduled online here or by phone at 1-800-RED-CROSS. 

Several blood donation opportunities will be held in Southern Nevada from Aug. 15 through Aug 31. 

Henderson:

  • Aug. 16: 9 a.m. until 2:30 p.m., Smith's - Pebble Marketplace, 1000 North Green Valley Pkwy
  • Aug. 19: 8 a.m. until 2 p.m., Smith's Food and Drug - Valle Verde, 55 South Valle Verde Drive
  • Aug. 25: 10 a.m. until 2:15 p.m., Destinations To Recovery, 9089 South Pecos Rd #3500
  • Aug 26: 9 a.m. until 2 p.m., Findlay Toyota, 7733 Eastgate Road
  • Aug. 30: 9 a.m. until 1:15 p.m., Whole Foods - Henderson, 100 South Green Valley Parkway

Las Vegas:

  • Aug. 19: 7:45 a.m. until 1:30 p.m., Warm Springs Stake, 7670 S Bruce Street
  • Aug. 22: 8 a.m. until 1 p.m., Findlay Chevrolet, 6800 South Torrey Pines Drive, Findlay Chevrolet
  • Aug. 23: 9:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m., Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center, 5400 South Rainbow Boulevard
  • Aug. 25: 11 a.m. until 3:15 p.m., Whole Foods - Ft Apache, 8855 West Charleston Boulevard
  • Aug. 28: 8 a.m. until 1 p.m., VA West Consolidated Patient Account Center, 1085 Palms Airport Drive
  • Aug. 29: 10 a.m. until 3:30 p.m., TJ Maxx - Durango, 7040 North Durango Drive
  • Aug. 29: 11 a.m. until 4:30 p.m., Chamberlain College of Nursing - Covington Cross, 9901 Covington Cross Drive
  • Aug. 31: 9 a.m. until 1:15 p.m., Enterprise Rental Car, 6855 Bermuda Road

Mesquite:

  • Aug. 23: 10 a.m. until 2:15 p.m., Primex Plastics, 752 Turtleback Road

North Las Vegas:

  • Aug. 17: 11 a.m. until 3 p.m., Natural Grocers - Simmons Street, 6305 Simmons Street
  • Aug. 18: 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., StorageOne - Aliante, 2555 West Centennial Parkway

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.