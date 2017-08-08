Motorcyclist critical after North Las Vegas crash - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Motorcyclist critical after North Las Vegas crash

North Las Vegas police said a motorcyclist was in critical condition following a crash on Aug. 8, 2017. (Armando Navarro/FOX5) North Las Vegas police said a motorcyclist was in critical condition following a crash on Aug. 8, 2017. (Armando Navarro/FOX5)
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV (FOX5) -

A motorcyclist suffered critical injuries in a crash Tuesday morning, according to North Las Vegas police. 

Officers responded to the incident at about 2 a.m. at Lake Mead Boulevard and Belmont Street, near Pecos Road. 

According to Officer Aaron Patty, of NLVPD, the 29-year-old motorcyclist was traveling southbound on Belmont when he collided with a sedan traveling eastbound on Lake Mead.

Patty said witnesses stated that the sedan had a green light. 

The two people inside the sedan were not harmed, Patty said. The motorcyclist was taken to University Medical Center in critical condition.

Patty said alcohol did not appear to be a factor in the crash, but speed may have played a role. 

 

