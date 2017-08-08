Nevada senator faces challenge in 2018 GOP primary

Nevada Sen. Dean Heller will face a challenge in the 2018 GOP primary by a conservative who is aligning himself with President Donald Trump.

The bid by Danny Tarkanian, a 55-year-old Las Vegas businessman, makes good on conservatives' threats to challenge incumbents who they blame for hurting the years-long quest to dismantle the Obama-era health care law.

In a statement to The Associated Press, Tarkanian called himself a "conservative Republican who supports the policies of President Trump to repeal Obamacare and end illegal immigration."

I am a candidate for US Senate against @SenDeanHeller. My statement is on https://t.co/jR5TXi0XXO #NVsen — Danny Tarkanian (@DannyTarkanian) August 8, 2017

Tarkanian most recently ran for the House in 2016, losing to Democrat Jacky Rosen by fewer than 4,000 votes. Rosen is running for the Senate seat held by Heller, who in his second term.

