Jewelry store theft caught on camera

A thief reaches over the counter and steals hundreds of dollars from a jewelry store register (FOX5).

A Valley jewelry store owner says two women came into his store and distracted an employee while another man stole hundreds of dollars from the cash register.

“They came in and the worker was distracted by customer service,” Sal Quassani of Bayside Watch and Jewelry said.

The suspect made off with $500 dollars.

Quassani showed FOX5 the video. In it you see the store employee help two women while another man walks in minutes later. The man heads straight for the cash register.

“It was a complete grab your attention here while someone does something else over here,” Quassani said.

Quassani said the suspect knew to look for the quick release. A button that allows users to open the cash register manually.

“He knew about it. He was a professional I guess,” Quassani said.

Even though he was stolen from, Quassani realized it could be worse.

“Everyone was safe. No one was hurt. Thank God,” Quassani said. “Its the fact that people steal and you have to deal with that stuff.

Quassani has filed reports with both Metro police and Meadows Mall Security.

