Fake Starbucks ad targets immigrants

Full-time and part-time work will be available at a job fair on Tuesday and Wednesday in Las Vegas.More >
Full-time and part-time work will be available at a job fair on Tuesday and Wednesday in Las Vegas.More >
A 33-year-old man has been taken into custody for the death of a woman at a Las Vegas apartment complex, according to Las Vegas Metro police.More >
A 33-year-old man has been taken into custody for the death of a woman at a Las Vegas apartment complex, according to Las Vegas Metro police.More >
A teenager who went for a swim at a Melbourne beach and emerged with his feet covered in blood has stumped marine experts.More >
A teenager who went for a swim at a Melbourne beach and emerged with his feet covered in blood has stumped marine experts.More >
Troopers are investigating a deadly accident involving a stolen motorcycle in northwest Las Vegas early Sunday morning.More >
Troopers are investigating a deadly accident involving a stolen motorcycle in northwest Las Vegas early Sunday morning.More >
Henderson police said they are investigating a body found Monday morning.More >
Henderson police said they are investigating a body found Monday morning.More >
Metro police are seeking the public's help to locate two suspects wanted for an armed robbery in west Las Vegas.More >
Metro police are seeking the public's help to locate two suspects wanted for an armed robbery in west Las Vegas.More >
Las Vegas Metro police said they are investigating a shooting on the Las Vegas Strip Monday morning.More >
Las Vegas Metro police said they are investigating a shooting on the Las Vegas Strip Monday morning.More >
Starbucks is extending International Friendship Day by offering a two-for-one special during the first few days of August.More >
Starbucks is extending International Friendship Day by offering a two-for-one special during the first few days of August.More >
Chris Pratt and Anna Faris have announced they are separating after eight years of marriage.More >
Chris Pratt and Anna Faris have announced they are separating after eight years of marriage.More >