Fake Starbucks ad targets immigrants

If 40 percent off Starbucks sounds too good to be true, it's because it is. A fake Internet ad advertising a "Dreamer Day" discount for undocumented immigrants this Friday made the rounds on the internet Monday afternoon.

"All undocumented immigrants will receive any item on the Starbucks menu for 40 percent off," the ad reads. It encourages people to share a hash tag reading "#BorderFreeCoffee" to inform people about the August 11th give away.

FOX5 reached out to Starbucks regarding the hoax, they sent the following statement:

"This is completely false. Starbucks is not sponsoring any such event."

Rafael Lopez, a Las Vegas Dreamer, said he knew the promotion was a scam as soon as he saw it.

"It just seemed weird to me, it didn't feel right," Lopez said.

He then realized the hoax started on the internet website "4Chan." Anonymous users, better known as "Internet Trolls" came up with a plan to create the fake event encouraging the undocumented community to go to their local Starbucks of Friday asking for the discount.

They then planned to call U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents on them.

"We care so much about our communities, we began ramping up our posts and letting people know its a fake promotion, don't go," Lopez said.

FOX5 reached out to local immigration lawyer Jocelyn Cortez about the likelihood of an immigration raid at a business due to anonymous calls.

"While they have the power to do so, it may not be likely that they do it," she said.

Still, Cortez urged people to use caution.

"You know something like this if I were to see it and it says something like a discount for undocumented people, I would say if it looks good, its probably too good to be true," Cortez said.

Lopez agreed. he said, "People just can't be afraid about living their lives, they can't stop, but you should always double check."

