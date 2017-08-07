Over 100 may need testing after discovery of tuberculosis at CCSD school

SNHD is working to test students at Fremont Middle School after learning of an Active tuberculosis case (Google Maps).

An active case of tuberculosis was discovered at a Clark County School District middle school in July, according to a district official.

CCSD released a statement confirming that a person with tuberculosis may have been in contact with students and staff at Fremont Middle school located at 1100 East St Louis Avenue, near Maryland Parkway.

The person in question has since died of the disease, according to the Southern Nevada Health District. CCSD would not confirm whether the individual was an employee of the school.

District officials said a ParentLink message was sent to parents alerting them of the issue and added that representatives from the SNHD will be in contact to pursue testing for their children.

Full statement from Clark County School District: "Providing a safe, positive learning environment for our students is the number one priority for the Clark County School District. When a school or the school district becomes aware of a health issue, CCSD's Health Services Department works with representatives from the Southern Nevada Health District to take appropriate action. Last month, when it was learned that a person who was at Fremont Middle School had an active case of TB, the school sent out a ParentLink message to let parents know that representatives from the Southern Nevada Health District would be contacting households who would likely need to obtain testing for their children. All parents at the school were encouraged to contact the SNHD if they had any questions or concerns about possible signs of TB. As the new school year begins next week, parents and staff who have questions regarding TB testing should contact their licensed health care provider or the Southern Nevada Health District."

The SNHD and CCSD's Health Services Department are working closely to address the situation before the new school year begins on Aug. 14.

Parents of students attending Fremont Middle School should contact the health district for further questions and testing services.

