CCSD officials putting bus safety as a top priority

For parents, getting children ready to go back to school can be a hectic time. There is a long list of things to get done, from back to school shopping lists, buying school clothes and setting up after school programs.

But according to Clark County School District officials, there is one conversation that should be at the top of a parents checklist; school bus safety.

First responders said when it comes to kids and accidents they happen most often when the little ones are going to and from school. District officials say statewide nearly 2,000 cars didn’t stop when a school bus pulled out its stop sign.

That’s why Clark County School District, CCSD Police and other first responders are teaming up to get parents to think and talk about school bus safety.

“This is the number one thing you should talk about,” said Community Ambulance paramedic Melanie Bangle.

On Monday, she helped CCSD set up a mock school bus stop-arm violation scenario to show parents how easy accidents can happen.

“Parents will be running late, they will be speeding in the school zone,” Bangle said. “There is a bunch of people dropping off kids and there not looking at the other kids around them and the worst thing for a parent would be to hit another child.”

After the Valley school bus crash in May, which injured 16 children and killed a 70-year-old driver, Bangle said it became a priority for first responders to increase training to be better prepared.

“We actually did a huge MCI drill this summer,” Bangle said. “We actually rolled a bus and took about 20 students off of it.”

CCSD police said although the cause of the May bus crash is unknown because the driver was killed, it’s typically distracted driving that causes a lot of the car accidents, which come with a list of their own problems.

“Typical injuries when a bus rolls over you’ll see injuries to arms or legs,” Bangle said. “Sometimes people rear end buses too, so sometimes children will get neck injuries or whiplash.”

Safety isn’t just up to first responders and drivers, parents and students play a big role in their own well-being.

“Children need to give the bus 10-feet clearance all the way around, front, back and both sides,” Bangle said. “Bus drivers have limited vision so they cannot see a child in the mirror if they’re right up against the bus.”

