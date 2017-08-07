Faraday Future signs lease on California manufacturing facility - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Faraday Future signs lease on California manufacturing facility

Automaker Faraday Future unveiled its electric concept car before its exhibition at CES on Jan. 4, 2016. (FOX5) Automaker Faraday Future unveiled its electric concept car before its exhibition at CES on Jan. 4, 2016. (FOX5)
Nearly one month after abandoning its plan to build a plant in North Las Vegas, Faraday Future signed a lease on a new manufacturing facility in California. 

Faraday Future said it was "shifting its manufacturing focus to a turn-key facility that offers a faster path to production." In July, the company said it still planned on maintaining ownership of the Apex site in North Las Vegas for long-term vehicle manufacturing. 

Nevada lawmakers previously approved up to $355 million worth of incentives toward the project, including tax breaks and infrastructure improvements near the factory. Gov. Brian Sandoval said "Nevada's citizens were held harmless financially" and that lawmakers made it a priority to ensure taxpayer funds and interests were protected. However, Clark County Commissioner Steve Sisolak said he disagreed that taxpayers were "held harmless," citing a special session set up to discuss Faraday Future, which cost taxpayers money. 

Faraday Future said the new facility located in Hanford, California, is a "significant step" forward for the company delivering it s first production vehicle, FF91, to the market by the end of 2018. 

The manufacturing facility in California will employ up to 1,300 workers. 

