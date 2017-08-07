Gas prices remain unchanged in Las Vegas

The average cost of gasoline did not change in the past week, according to a survey by GasBuddy.

Fuel prices averaged at $2.54 per gallon in Las Vegas. The national price increased 2.1 cents in the past week to $2.33 per gallon, GasBuddy reported.

Prices Sunday were 14.7 cents per gallon higher in Las Vegas than the same time last year and were 2.7 centers per gallon lower than a month ago. The national average increased 7.3 cents per gallon during the past month and stood 21.6 cents per gallon higher than the same time last year.

The average in the state of Nevada increased by 2.6 cents per gallon to $2.75 per gallon. In nearby San Bernardino, the average cost of fuel was $2.86 per gallon and in Riverside, it was $2.91 per gallon.

Patrick DeHaan, senior petroleum analyst for GasBuddy said, "for the third straight week, gasoline prices have accelerated with the national average at its highest level in over eight weeks, driven by rising oil prices as inventories continue to tighten and concern over Venezuela lingers." DeHaan added that prices are likely to increase in the week ahead as it catches up to oil prices.

