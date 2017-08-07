Anthem leaving Nevada health exchange in 'significant blow'

Anthem will leave Nevada's health care exchange next year, a move that Gov. Brian Sandoval calls an abrupt and significant blow to the state's individual marketplace.

The surprise Monday announcement comes after Anthem said in June it would leave the rural health exchanges but keep offering plans in more-populous counties.

Sandoval says he's frustrated and disappointed, but his office is in regular contact with the two remaining companies offering plans on the exchanges in Clark, Washoe and Nye counties.

SilverSummit Healthplan will make its debut on the state's exchange in 2018, while Health Plan of Nevada is proposing average rate increases of 26.1 percent.

More than 80,000 people in Nevada buy insurance through the exchange that offers federal discounts through former President Barack Obama's landmark health law.

Anthem has cited market volatility and uncertainty in Congress.

