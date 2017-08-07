Vegas Golden Knights searching for national anthem singers

The Vegas Golden Knights are looking for talented singers in the Las Vegas Valley! The team is looking for individuals or groups interested in singing the national anthem at home games for the teams inaugural 2017 to 2018 season.

Interested singers can apply online here until Aug. 28. Applicants are required to provide a link to a previous singing performance. The team said ideal candidates will have singing experience, with special consideration given to those with experience singing the U.S. and Canadian anthems in the past.

The team said it will have multiple singers performing throughout the season.

Select candidates will be invited to attend a live audition at the T-mobile Arena during the week of Sept. 4. Selected performers will be placed into a pool of candidates to sing the national anthem throughout the season.

Singers are not required to be available for every home game and will be scheduled in advance.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.