Man suspected of multiple Valley bank robberies sought by police

A man suspected of multiple bank robberies in the Las Vegas Valley is wanted by Las Vegas Metro police.

Police said on April 24, the suspect attempted to rob a bank near the intersection of Nellis Boulevard and Sahara Avenue. The suspect entered the bank, stood in line, posing as a customer, then approached an employee and demanded money with a note. The employee became frightened and the suspect left without money.

On April 30, the same suspect entered a bank near Maryland Parkway and Sahara Avenue, approached an employee and demanded money with a note. The suspect then left with an undisclosed amount of money.

On Aug. 3, the suspect targeted a bank near Maryland Parkway and Sahara Avenue. In this incident, the suspect again used a note to demand money and left with an undisclosed amount.

A weapon was not seen on the suspect during any of the incidents.

Police described the suspect as a black male adult in his 30's, standing 5'9" to 6'0" tall, with a thin build.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Metro's Robbery Section at 702-828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

