Ex-boyfriend in custody for Las Vegas woman's death

Metro is investigating the death of a woman near Russell Road and Buffalo Drive on Aug. 3, 2017. (Roger Bryner/FOX5)

A 33-year-old man has been taken into custody for the death of a woman at a Las Vegas apartment complex, according to Las Vegas Metro police.

Brand Hanson was arrested for one count of murder on Saturday.

Police believe Hanson is responsible for the death of a 21-year-old woman, identified by the Clark County Coroner's Office as Makayla Rhiner on Aug. 3. She was found unresponsive in the garage of her apartment complex in the 8000 block of West Russell Road, near Buffalo Drive.

Investigators believe she was walking into the unattached garage when she was attacked from behind. It was unclear what type of object caused the victim's injuries, but the coroner's office said she died from multiple stab and incised wounds.

Police said Hanson was reported to be in a dating relationship with Rhiner earlier in the year.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Metro's Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521 or by email. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

