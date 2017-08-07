Metro officer involved in shooting with armed naked man identified

Police at the scene of an officer-involved shooting in east Las Vegas on Aug. 5, 2017. (Austin Turner/FOX5)

Las Vegas Metro police said the officer involved in a shooting with an armed naked man Saturday is a 10-year veteran of the force.

Police said Officer Mark Hatten, 42, was involved in a shooting that injured an armed man.

Metro said a naked man armed with a handgun was threatening to commit suicide in a church parking lot near Warm Springs Road and Eastern Avenue. Police said he initially complied with police to put the weapon down and step away, but moments later he ran back towards the gun. Officer Hatten then fired one round from his gun, striking the man at least once.

The man was transported to Sunrise Hospital for treatment.

The shooting marked the 16th officer-involved shooting of 2017 and the second one that week.

Officer Hatten, who has been with the department since January 2007, has been placed on routine paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation. He is assigned to the South Central Area Command Community Policing Division.

