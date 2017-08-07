Police investigating body found in Henderson

Authorities are investigating a body that was found in Henderson on Aug. 7, 2017. (Jason Westerhaus/FOX5)

Metro is investigating a body on Aug. 7, 2017. (Jason Westerhaus/FOX5)

Henderson police said they are investigating a body found Monday morning.

Officers responded to the incident near Boulder Highway and Sunset Road.

Further details were not immediately released.

The Clark County Coroner's Office will later release the identity of the deceased person.

