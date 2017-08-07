Full-time, part-time work available at Valley job fair - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Full-time, part-time work available at Valley job fair

Full-time and part-time work will be available at a job fair on Tuesday and Wednesday in Las Vegas. 

Recruiters will be looking for employees to fill positions at Southwest Airlines, Allegiant Airlines, HMS Host, Walgreens, MGM Resorts, UPS and more. 

The fair will be held at the Tuscany Hotel and Casino on 255 East Flamingo Road, near Koval Lane, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. 

More information on the job fair can be found online here.

Parking is free for attendees.

