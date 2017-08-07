Metro: Shooting on Las Vegas Strip stemmed from argument

Police tape blocks off the area of a shooting on the Strip on Aug. 7, 2017. (Luis Marquez/FOX5)

Las Vegas Metro police said they are investigating a shooting on the Las Vegas Strip Monday morning.

Officers responded to the incident just after 4:00 a.m.

Police said a group of males got into an argument near the escalators leading to the Planet Hollywood. The group then started walking westbound in the crosswalk toward the Bellagio. As the group reached the west side of the property, a male suspect came up from behind and fired one shot. The suspect left the scene. He was taken into custody by patrol officers in front of the Bellagio fountains.

No injuries were reported, police said.

Southbound Las Vegas Boulevard was shut down between the Bellagio fountains to Harmon Avenue.

An investigation is ongoing.

