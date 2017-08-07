Metro seeks two suspects in west Valley armed robbery

One suspect is shown brandishing his weapon at a store employee during a robbery on Aug. 2 (LVMPD / FOX5).

LVMPD is searching for two suspects in a west Las Vegas armed robbery (LVMPD / FOX5).

Metro police are seeking the public's help to locate two suspects wanted for an armed robbery in west Las Vegas.

Two black male suspects entered a market in the 7000 block of West Charleston Boulevard near Tenaya Way on Aug. 2. According to a release, the suspects used a firearm to threaten a store employee.

The suspects took an undisclosed amount of money from the store, according to a Metro release.

Police said the first suspect is 5'8" tall with a medium build. He wore a black hoodie sweater, jean shorts, white socks and white shoes.

The second suspect is 5'7" tall with a medium build as well. He wore a black and red "Zoo York" hoodie, white pants and white shoes.

Both men were armed with a firearm at the times of the robbery, police said.

Anyone with information on the suspect's whereabouts should contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Robbery Section at 702-828-3591 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

