Free supplies for new teachers ahead of school year

A local organization provided first-time teachers with supplies for the new school year (FOX5).

A line of first-time school teachers filed into Greater Las Vegas Academy early Sunday afternoon for a free school supply giveaway.

"We have teachers filling up the bags and then they run out to the car and then they come back in,” one woman is heard cheerfully shouting in a Facebook Live video.

Non-profit Teacher2Teacher.Vegas hosted the three-day event. Teachers who attended got up to ninety percent off their supplies.

On the last day of the blow out sale, first-time teachers filled up their shopping bags for free.

“I’m really excited,” new teacher Derrick Sylvester said. “I definitely need to prepare a little bit more [and] get ready for the kids to come in on the 14th.”

Derrick Sylvester is a first-year teacher who will be instructing an eighth-grade science class.

“It’s tough because learning can be expensive,” Sylvester said. “It can be expensive trying to give students access to all the resources they need.”

According to the National Retail Federation families with kids in elementary through high school plan to spend an average of $687 for each kid.

Sylvester said consignment programs like Teacher2Teacher.Vegas goes a long way.

“Fortunately for people like me, who are first-year teachers, it really helps," he added.

