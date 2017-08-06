Thieves target people with pools, stealing hundreds of dollars worth of equipment

A Henderson woman says someone stole pool equipment out of her backyard in broad daylight. She's not the only one. In the past two weeks, FOX5 has seen multiple reports on social media about stolen pool equipment.

Amber Thrash says her grandmother woke her up Sunday morning when she noticed the vacuum had been taken from her pool. They immediately checked their security camera footage, and what they saw shocked them.

“He jumped over the fence on the side of the house. So, he ran up, you know, pulled the hose up as quickly as possible, detached it, and ran away and got into the vehicle and they drove away,” Thrash explained, “By the quick motion, it took one minute flat. He was here at 7:29 a.m. and left at 7:30 a.m.”

The video shows a light-colored SUV pull up in front of the house, behind a palm tree, out of the camera’s view. Then you see a man jump out and quickly walk around the side of the house before hopping the fence, jogging over to the pool, quickly pulling up the hose, and detaching the vacuum.

“It was shocking because I wouldn't think this is something people take. I wish I would have known this sooner,” Thrash said.

The man took $430 worth of equipment in just one minute, and what worries Thrash more is that this was in the daylight.

“It's a little scary because if it was planned I'm surprised it wasn't at night. So they're just brazen, they'll just come up and take whatever they need and go,” Thrash said.

They’re not the only ones facing this problem. Thrash says people at a local pool company told her they've had multiple people come in recently to replace stolen equipment.

“I just want to warn people out there if they have a pool and pool equipment to be aware cause this could happen to them,” Thrash said.

FOX5 reached out to Henderson police to get numbers, but they weren't able to provide those on a weekend for us. If you have any information contact police.

