Coroner identifies man killed in pool area by security guard

The Clark County Coroner identified the man shot and killed by a security guard on August 3 in a northeast Valley condominium complex.

Trayvone Crocket, 20, died of his injuries after he was shot multiple times by 19-year-old Malik Kendrick. Kendrick was a security guard at the Mountainside Condominiums in the 6800 block of East Lake Mead Boulevard, near Hollywood Boulevard where the shooting took place, Metro police said.

A 14-year-old girl who was beside the victim at the time of the shooting was also struck by gunfire and sustained injuries to her hand and wrist, according to Metro police.

The coroner ruled the incident a homicide.

Kendrick is facing two charges including first-degree murder and attempted murder with a deadly weapon. According to the Clark County Department of Corrections, Kendrick's 72-hour hearing is scheduled for August 8.

