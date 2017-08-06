Starbucks offering drink specials for Friendship Day - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Starbucks offering drink specials for Friendship Day

Posted: Updated:
Macchiato is a Starbucks signature drink with cool milk and layers of espresso. (Courtesy: Starbucks) Macchiato is a Starbucks signature drink with cool milk and layers of espresso. (Courtesy: Starbucks)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Starbucks is extending International Friendship Day by offering a two-for-one special during the first few days of August. 

The global coffeehouse chain said one of their signature Macchiato drinks is free with the purchase of one at any participating location.

This promotion is in celebration of International Friendship Day that is officially on Aug. 6, according to the company.

The “Meet for Macchiatos” buy-one-get-one-free offer is available from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. until Aug. 7. 

Starbucks has numerous locations throughout Southern Nevada. Check here for a store locator.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.