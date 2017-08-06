Starbucks offering drink specials for Friendship Day

Macchiato is a Starbucks signature drink with cool milk and layers of espresso. (Courtesy: Starbucks)

Starbucks is extending International Friendship Day by offering a two-for-one special during the first few days of August.

The global coffeehouse chain said one of their signature Macchiato drinks is free with the purchase of one at any participating location.

This promotion is in celebration of International Friendship Day that is officially on Aug. 6, according to the company.

The “Meet for Macchiatos” buy-one-get-one-free offer is available from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. until Aug. 7.

Starbucks has numerous locations throughout Southern Nevada. Check here for a store locator.

