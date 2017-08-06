Stolen motorcycle rider loses control, dies in crash on Vegas highway

Nevada Highway Patrol at the scene of a fatal crash on US-95 on Aug.6, 2017. (LVACS)

Troopers are investigating a deadly accident involving a stolen motorcycle in northwest Las Vegas early Sunday morning.

The Nevada Highway Patrol Southern Command reported a fatal crash occurred on U.S. Route 95 near the Centennial Parkway exit just before 4:30 a.m.

Authorities said a stolen Yamaha motorcycle was traveling at a high rate of speed southbound on the highway before the rider applied heavy braking and lost control of the bike.

The 21-year-old become separated from the motorcycle and was lying in one of the travel lanes, according to NHP.

Another motorist tried to slow down traffic and assist the rider, but a silver Audi A4 struck the motorcyclist during this process.

The driver of the Audi stayed and was cooperating with troopers as the rider was pronounced deceased at the scene.

NHP said it was not known what actually killed the motorcyclist or what originally caused him to try and slow down citing their preliminary investigation.

Lane restrictions were in place at the scene of the crash while troopers investigated the incident.

