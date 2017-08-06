Nevada Highway Patrol reports fatal crash in NW Las Vegas

Nevada Highway Patrol at the scene of a fatal crash on US-95 on Aug.6, 2017. (LVACS)

Troopers are investigating a deadly accident in northwest Las Vegas early Sunday morning.

The Nevada Highway Patrol Southern Command reported a fatal crash occurred on US-95 near the Centennial Parkway exit just before 4:30 a.m.

Lane restrictions were in place at the scene of the crash while NHP investigated.

Authorities did not release any further immediate information.

