Metro: 'Endangered' elderly man missing

An endangered elderly man went missing on August 4 in the West Valley, according to Metro police.

Lany Dumloa, 72, was last seen riding a silver beach cruiser bicycle in the area of Charleston Boulevard and Durango Drive. He was wearing a maroon t-shirt with black and blue denim shorts.

Dumloa weighs about 150 pounds, is 5'5" tall with brown hair and brown eyes and he's Asian-American.

Anyone with information on Dumloa's whereabouts should contact Las Vegas Metro police at 702-828-3111 or the Missing Persons Detail at 702-828-2907.

