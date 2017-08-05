Metro: 'Endangered' elderly man missing - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Metro: 'Endangered' elderly man missing

Written by Jennifer Hurtado
Metro police need the public's help locating 72-year-old Lany Dumloa (LVMPD). Metro police need the public's help locating 72-year-old Lany Dumloa (LVMPD).
An endangered elderly man went missing on August 4 in the West Valley, according to Metro police. 

Lany Dumloa, 72, was last seen riding a silver beach cruiser bicycle in the area of Charleston Boulevard and Durango Drive. He was wearing a maroon t-shirt with black and blue denim shorts. 

Dumloa weighs about 150 pounds, is 5'5" tall with brown hair and brown eyes and he's Asian-American. 

Anyone with information on Dumloa's whereabouts should contact Las Vegas Metro police at 702-828-3111 or the Missing Persons Detail at 702-828-2907.

