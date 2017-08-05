Authorities locate 'Endangered' elderly man missing

Metro police need the public's help locating 72-year-old Lany Dumloa (LVMPD).

Authorities located an endangered elderly man who went missing on August 4 in the West Valley on Sunday, according to Metro police.

Lany Dumloa, 72, was last seen riding a silver beach cruiser bicycle in the area of Charleston Boulevard and Durango Drive. He was wearing a maroon t-shirt with black and blue denim shorts.

Metro police and the Las Vegas Fire Department assisted in the search to locate Dumloa.

He was found safe, according to a family member.

