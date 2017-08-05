Authorities locate 'Endangered' elderly man missing - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Authorities locate 'Endangered' elderly man missing

Written by Jennifer Hurtado
Authorities located an endangered elderly man who went missing on August 4 in the West Valley on Sunday, according to Metro police. 

Lany Dumloa, 72, was last seen riding a silver beach cruiser bicycle in the area of Charleston Boulevard and Durango Drive. He was wearing a maroon t-shirt with black and blue denim shorts. 

Metro police and the Las Vegas Fire Department assisted in the search to locate Dumloa. 

He was found safe, according to a family member. 

